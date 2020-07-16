All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:06 PM

5304 Castle Shoals Way

5304 Castle Shoals Way · (404) 281-9226
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5304 Castle Shoals Way, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2412 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
For more information, contact Ellen Yi at (404) 281-9226. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6745679 to view more pictures of this property. Amazing open floor plan with cabinet, light colored granite, island pendant lights and walk-in pantry! Spacious living and dining areas. Hardwood floors on main level. Screened porch, fenced back yard. Upstairs master suite with vaulted ceilings, large walk-in closet. Master bath with double vanities , garden tub and shower. 3 additional bedrooms upstairs. Upstairs laundry room! Neighborhood has pool and playground!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5304 Castle Shoals Way have any available units?
5304 Castle Shoals Way has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5304 Castle Shoals Way have?
Some of 5304 Castle Shoals Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5304 Castle Shoals Way currently offering any rent specials?
5304 Castle Shoals Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5304 Castle Shoals Way pet-friendly?
No, 5304 Castle Shoals Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 5304 Castle Shoals Way offer parking?
Yes, 5304 Castle Shoals Way offers parking.
Does 5304 Castle Shoals Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5304 Castle Shoals Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5304 Castle Shoals Way have a pool?
Yes, 5304 Castle Shoals Way has a pool.
Does 5304 Castle Shoals Way have accessible units?
No, 5304 Castle Shoals Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5304 Castle Shoals Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5304 Castle Shoals Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5304 Castle Shoals Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5304 Castle Shoals Way does not have units with air conditioning.
