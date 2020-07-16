5304 Castle Shoals Way

Amenities
For more information, contact Ellen Yi at (404) 281-9226. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6745679 to view more pictures of this property. Amazing open floor plan with cabinet, light colored granite, island pendant lights and walk-in pantry! Spacious living and dining areas. Hardwood floors on main level. Screened porch, fenced back yard. Upstairs master suite with vaulted ceilings, large walk-in closet. Master bath with double vanities , garden tub and shower. 3 additional bedrooms upstairs. Upstairs laundry room! Neighborhood has pool and playground!