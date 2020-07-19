All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 515 Cool Weather Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
515 Cool Weather Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

515 Cool Weather Drive

515 Cool Weather Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

515 Cool Weather Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,838 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submi

(RLNE4623583)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 Cool Weather Drive have any available units?
515 Cool Weather Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 515 Cool Weather Drive have?
Some of 515 Cool Weather Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 Cool Weather Drive currently offering any rent specials?
515 Cool Weather Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 Cool Weather Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 515 Cool Weather Drive is pet friendly.
Does 515 Cool Weather Drive offer parking?
Yes, 515 Cool Weather Drive offers parking.
Does 515 Cool Weather Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 515 Cool Weather Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 Cool Weather Drive have a pool?
Yes, 515 Cool Weather Drive has a pool.
Does 515 Cool Weather Drive have accessible units?
No, 515 Cool Weather Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 515 Cool Weather Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 515 Cool Weather Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 515 Cool Weather Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 515 Cool Weather Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ridgewood
419 Hurricane Shoals Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Spring Lake
100 Chase Common Dr
Norcross, GA 30071
The Atlantic Howell Station
3655 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Preserve at Mill Creek
1400 Mall of Georgia Blvd
Buford, GA 30519
Avonlea on the River
6015 State Bridge Rd
Duluth, GA 30097
Cortland Peachtree Corners
510 Guthridge Court Northwest
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Elevate at Jackson Creek
3201 Sunrise Village Ln NW
Norcross, GA 30093
The Views at Jacks Creek
2300 Country Walk SW
Snellville, GA 30039

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College