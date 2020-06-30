Rent Calculator
504 Paden Bluff Court
Last updated October 27 2019 at 3:10 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
504 Paden Bluff Court
504 Paden Bluff Ct
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
504 Paden Bluff Ct, Gwinnett County, GA 30044
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
New house.....convenient to shopping center and restaurant and access to Hwy........ready for move in
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 504 Paden Bluff Court have any available units?
504 Paden Bluff Court doesn't have any available units at this time.
Gwinnett County, GA
.
Is 504 Paden Bluff Court currently offering any rent specials?
504 Paden Bluff Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 Paden Bluff Court pet-friendly?
No, 504 Paden Bluff Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 504 Paden Bluff Court offer parking?
No, 504 Paden Bluff Court does not offer parking.
Does 504 Paden Bluff Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 Paden Bluff Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 Paden Bluff Court have a pool?
No, 504 Paden Bluff Court does not have a pool.
Does 504 Paden Bluff Court have accessible units?
No, 504 Paden Bluff Court does not have accessible units.
Does 504 Paden Bluff Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 504 Paden Bluff Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 504 Paden Bluff Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 504 Paden Bluff Court does not have units with air conditioning.
