House is a 2bedroom possible 3. Very nice, cozy home with dining and living space. Hardwood floors throughout! Handicap Accessible. Lots of parking and easy access to everything in sought after Suwanee. Location can't be beat!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5012 Suwanee Dam Road have any available units?
5012 Suwanee Dam Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 5012 Suwanee Dam Road have?
Some of 5012 Suwanee Dam Road's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5012 Suwanee Dam Road currently offering any rent specials?
5012 Suwanee Dam Road is not currently offering any rent specials.