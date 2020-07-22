All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated October 18 2019 at 7:27 AM

5012 Suwanee Dam Road

5012 Suwanee Dam Road · No Longer Available
Location

5012 Suwanee Dam Road, Gwinnett County, GA 30024

Amenities

Unit Amenities
House is a 2bedroom possible 3. Very nice, cozy home with dining and living space. Hardwood floors throughout! Handicap Accessible. Lots of parking and easy access to everything in sought after Suwanee. Location can't be beat!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5012 Suwanee Dam Road have any available units?
5012 Suwanee Dam Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 5012 Suwanee Dam Road have?
Some of 5012 Suwanee Dam Road's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5012 Suwanee Dam Road currently offering any rent specials?
5012 Suwanee Dam Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5012 Suwanee Dam Road pet-friendly?
No, 5012 Suwanee Dam Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 5012 Suwanee Dam Road offer parking?
Yes, 5012 Suwanee Dam Road offers parking.
Does 5012 Suwanee Dam Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5012 Suwanee Dam Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5012 Suwanee Dam Road have a pool?
No, 5012 Suwanee Dam Road does not have a pool.
Does 5012 Suwanee Dam Road have accessible units?
Yes, 5012 Suwanee Dam Road has accessible units.
Does 5012 Suwanee Dam Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5012 Suwanee Dam Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 5012 Suwanee Dam Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5012 Suwanee Dam Road does not have units with air conditioning.
