All apartments in Gwinnett County
498 Cole Drive SW
Last updated April 19 2020 at 1:15 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
498 Cole Drive SW
498 Cole Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
498 Cole Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30047
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great Parkview schools. Large split level home on almost half an acre fenced lot complete with shed. 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths with a second kitchen on the lower level.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 498 Cole Drive SW have any available units?
498 Cole Drive SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
Is 498 Cole Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
498 Cole Drive SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 498 Cole Drive SW pet-friendly?
No, 498 Cole Drive SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 498 Cole Drive SW offer parking?
No, 498 Cole Drive SW does not offer parking.
Does 498 Cole Drive SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 498 Cole Drive SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 498 Cole Drive SW have a pool?
No, 498 Cole Drive SW does not have a pool.
Does 498 Cole Drive SW have accessible units?
No, 498 Cole Drive SW does not have accessible units.
Does 498 Cole Drive SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 498 Cole Drive SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 498 Cole Drive SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 498 Cole Drive SW does not have units with air conditioning.
