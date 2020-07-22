465 Cabot Trce

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking pool garage tennis court

Well Maintained Gorgeous Home offering 4 Bedrooms, 3 full Baths! The Main Level is an open floor plan wt. Gourmet Kitchen w/granite counters, tile back splash, Large Island, Dining/Breakfast area, Family Room wt. Fireplace, separate Living Room & Full Bath. The upstairs has 4 Bedrooms, Master Suite wt. Sitting Area, Bath wt. Double Vanities, separate Garden/Soaker Tub & Shower, His-Hers Walk-in Closet. Swim/Tennis included! No Pets! **Additional $25 per month for Resident Benefits Package.



Schools: Starling Elementary, Couch Middle, Grayson High School