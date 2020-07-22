465 Cabot Trce

Amenities
Well Maintained Gorgeous Home offering 4 Bedrooms, 3 full Baths! The Main Level is an open floor plan wt. Gourmet Kitchen w/granite counters, tile back splash, Large Island, Dining/Breakfast area, Family Room wt. Fireplace, separate Living Room & Full Bath. The upstairs has 4 Bedrooms, Master Suite wt. Sitting Area, Bath wt. Double Vanities, separate Garden/Soaker Tub & Shower, His-Hers Walk-in Closet. Swim/Tennis included! No Pets! **Additional $25 per month for Resident Benefits Package.
Schools: Starling Elementary, Couch Middle, Grayson High School