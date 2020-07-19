All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 451 Double Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
451 Double Creek Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

451 Double Creek Drive

451 Double Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

451 Double Creek Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Live One Month Rent Free
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.0 bathrooms, and approximately 1,448 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 13 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies b

(RLNE4601538)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 451 Double Creek Drive have any available units?
451 Double Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 451 Double Creek Drive have?
Some of 451 Double Creek Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 451 Double Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
451 Double Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 451 Double Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 451 Double Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 451 Double Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 451 Double Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 451 Double Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 451 Double Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 451 Double Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 451 Double Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 451 Double Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 451 Double Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 451 Double Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 451 Double Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 451 Double Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 451 Double Creek Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2800 AT SWEETWATER
2800 Herrington Woods Ct
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Landmark at Grand Oasis
4000 McGinnis Ferry Rd
Suwanee, GA 30024
Ridgewood
419 Hurricane Shoals Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
The Atlantic Sweetwater
3525 Club Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Artisan Station Apartments
1035 Scales Rd
Suwanee, GA 30024
Preserve at Mill Creek
1400 Mall of Georgia Blvd
Buford, GA 30519
Elevate at Jackson Creek
3201 Sunrise Village Ln NW
Norcross, GA 30093
The Fields Peachtree Corners
6520 Hillandale Dr
Norcross, GA 30092

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College