Grab your bags and move into this newly renovated welcoming home featuring 3 bedrooms 2 full baths and 1 half bath. Family room with cozy fireplace for the upcoming season. Master suite has spacious walk in closet, nestled on large private lot.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4445 Brookridge Drive have any available units?
4445 Brookridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 4445 Brookridge Drive have?
Some of 4445 Brookridge Drive's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4445 Brookridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4445 Brookridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.