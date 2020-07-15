All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated September 10 2019 at 7:14 PM

4445 Brookridge Drive

4445 Brookridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4445 Brookridge Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30052

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Grab your bags and move into this newly renovated welcoming home featuring 3 bedrooms 2 full baths and 1 half bath. Family room with cozy fireplace for the upcoming season. Master suite has spacious walk in closet, nestled on large private lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4445 Brookridge Drive have any available units?
4445 Brookridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 4445 Brookridge Drive have?
Some of 4445 Brookridge Drive's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4445 Brookridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4445 Brookridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4445 Brookridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4445 Brookridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 4445 Brookridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4445 Brookridge Drive offers parking.
Does 4445 Brookridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4445 Brookridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4445 Brookridge Drive have a pool?
No, 4445 Brookridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4445 Brookridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 4445 Brookridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4445 Brookridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4445 Brookridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4445 Brookridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4445 Brookridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
