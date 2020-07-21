All apartments in Gwinnett County
Gwinnett County, GA
4370 Inns Brook Drive
4370 Inns Brook Drive

4370 Inns Brook Drive
Location

4370 Inns Brook Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This spectacular 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom, 3,936 sq ft home in Snellville, GA! Amazing open floor plan. Spacious living room area with elegant dining room. Beautiful kitchen with gorgeous counter tops and lots of cabinets. Over-sized master suite features dual sinks and walk-in shower. Huge secondary rooms throughout. Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your next home today!
**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4370 Inns Brook Drive have any available units?
4370 Inns Brook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 4370 Inns Brook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4370 Inns Brook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4370 Inns Brook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4370 Inns Brook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4370 Inns Brook Drive offer parking?
No, 4370 Inns Brook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4370 Inns Brook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4370 Inns Brook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4370 Inns Brook Drive have a pool?
No, 4370 Inns Brook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4370 Inns Brook Drive have accessible units?
No, 4370 Inns Brook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4370 Inns Brook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4370 Inns Brook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4370 Inns Brook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4370 Inns Brook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
