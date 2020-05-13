Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

LL CREEK SCHOOLS!!! Beautiful 5BR 3BA home with 2 story family room, guest bedroom with full bath on the main level, large private backyard, oversized bedroom with 2 his and hers walk in closets and a sitting area. No Pets.