Gwinnett County, GA
4272 Creekrun Circle
Last updated August 29 2019 at 7:37 PM

4272 Creekrun Circle

4272 Creekrun Cir · No Longer Available
Location

4272 Creekrun Cir, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
volleyball court
GREAT LOCATION, CHARMING FRONT PORCH WELCOMES YOU HOME. 2 STORY CEILINGS AND FIREPLACE. MASTER BATH WITH DOUBLE VANITY,SEPARATE TUB AND SHOWER. PRIVATE BACK YARD.WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO BOGAN PARK OFFERS A GYMNASIUM, PICNIC PAVILIONS,PLAYGROUNDS,PAVED MULTI-PURPOSE TRAILS,INDOOR OLYMPIC POOL, LEISURE POOL,SAND VOLLEYBALL COURTS,BASEBALL FIELDS,BASKETBALL COURTS & CLOSE TO SHOPPING.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4272 Creekrun Circle have any available units?
4272 Creekrun Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 4272 Creekrun Circle have?
Some of 4272 Creekrun Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4272 Creekrun Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4272 Creekrun Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4272 Creekrun Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 4272 Creekrun Circle is pet friendly.
Does 4272 Creekrun Circle offer parking?
No, 4272 Creekrun Circle does not offer parking.
Does 4272 Creekrun Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4272 Creekrun Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4272 Creekrun Circle have a pool?
Yes, 4272 Creekrun Circle has a pool.
Does 4272 Creekrun Circle have accessible units?
No, 4272 Creekrun Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4272 Creekrun Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 4272 Creekrun Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4272 Creekrun Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 4272 Creekrun Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
