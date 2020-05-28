All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:58 AM

4127 Caspian Trace

4127 Caspian Trace · No Longer Available
Location

4127 Caspian Trace, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
range
$1,000 Off Your First Full Month's Rent
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,243 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 13 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security d

(RLNE4895318)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4127 Caspian Trace have any available units?
4127 Caspian Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 4127 Caspian Trace have?
Some of 4127 Caspian Trace's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4127 Caspian Trace currently offering any rent specials?
4127 Caspian Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4127 Caspian Trace pet-friendly?
Yes, 4127 Caspian Trace is pet friendly.
Does 4127 Caspian Trace offer parking?
Yes, 4127 Caspian Trace offers parking.
Does 4127 Caspian Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4127 Caspian Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4127 Caspian Trace have a pool?
No, 4127 Caspian Trace does not have a pool.
Does 4127 Caspian Trace have accessible units?
No, 4127 Caspian Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 4127 Caspian Trace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4127 Caspian Trace has units with dishwashers.
Does 4127 Caspian Trace have units with air conditioning?
No, 4127 Caspian Trace does not have units with air conditioning.
