Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:26 PM

4112 Scenic Mountain Drive

4112 Scenic Mountain Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

4112 Scenic Mountain Drive Southwest, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home In Amazing Snellville Area. Excellent School District! - This home is nestled in a quiet serene neighborhood. With 3 bedrooms, a formal living room, dining room and a family room with a fireplace, its perfect for any family. Also has a large eat-in kitchen, a bonus room along with an extra room for storage. Spacious front and backyard featuring a deck and plenty of space for entertaining. Now all we need is you.

Rent is $1,350.00 per month.
Deposit is $1,350.00.
Application fee is $35.00 per applicant over the age of 18.
Apply online: www.mmgmgt.com

HURRY, THIS AMAZING HOUSE WILL NOT LAST!

For more information or to schedule a viewing, contact Redessa Brown at (678) 674-7769. Text for a faster response.

Requirements are that you should have no previous evictions, no felonies, no criminal background, earn 3 times the monthly rent, have a good rental history(verifiable), verifiable employment(at least 90 days on the job), verifiable income earnings, no current or recent bankruptcy, also no more than 3 open credit accounts or items sent to collections over the last 24 months. Security Deposit due prior to move in. Full first months rent due at move in, pro-rated rent will be due the following month.

(RLNE4529518)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4112 Scenic Mountain Drive have any available units?
4112 Scenic Mountain Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 4112 Scenic Mountain Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4112 Scenic Mountain Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4112 Scenic Mountain Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4112 Scenic Mountain Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 4112 Scenic Mountain Drive offer parking?
No, 4112 Scenic Mountain Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4112 Scenic Mountain Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4112 Scenic Mountain Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4112 Scenic Mountain Drive have a pool?
No, 4112 Scenic Mountain Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4112 Scenic Mountain Drive have accessible units?
No, 4112 Scenic Mountain Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4112 Scenic Mountain Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4112 Scenic Mountain Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4112 Scenic Mountain Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4112 Scenic Mountain Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
