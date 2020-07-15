All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4068 Fellowship Dr

4068 Fellowship Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4068 Fellowship Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
For more information, contact Fiona Wang at (770) 380-9307. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6099623 to view more pictures of this property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4068 Fellowship Dr have any available units?
4068 Fellowship Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 4068 Fellowship Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4068 Fellowship Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4068 Fellowship Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4068 Fellowship Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 4068 Fellowship Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4068 Fellowship Dr offers parking.
Does 4068 Fellowship Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4068 Fellowship Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4068 Fellowship Dr have a pool?
No, 4068 Fellowship Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4068 Fellowship Dr have accessible units?
No, 4068 Fellowship Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4068 Fellowship Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4068 Fellowship Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4068 Fellowship Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4068 Fellowship Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
