Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
4040 Buckley Woods Drive
Last updated October 8 2019 at 4:52 PM
1 of 28
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4040 Buckley Woods Drive
4040 Buckley Woods Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4040 Buckley Woods Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30093
Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This totally renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch home has everything new including new siding, and HVAC. This property will not last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4040 Buckley Woods Drive have any available units?
4040 Buckley Woods Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
What amenities does 4040 Buckley Woods Drive have?
Some of 4040 Buckley Woods Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4040 Buckley Woods Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4040 Buckley Woods Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4040 Buckley Woods Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4040 Buckley Woods Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 4040 Buckley Woods Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4040 Buckley Woods Drive offers parking.
Does 4040 Buckley Woods Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4040 Buckley Woods Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4040 Buckley Woods Drive have a pool?
No, 4040 Buckley Woods Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4040 Buckley Woods Drive have accessible units?
No, 4040 Buckley Woods Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4040 Buckley Woods Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4040 Buckley Woods Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4040 Buckley Woods Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4040 Buckley Woods Drive has units with air conditioning.
