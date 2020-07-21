All apartments in Gwinnett County
4033 Overland Trail Southwest
4033 Overland Trail Southwest

4033 Overland Trl · No Longer Available
Location

4033 Overland Trl, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 1-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors and a fireplace! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! Wooden deck out back, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx. Qualified resident to receive half off November's rent if move in on or before October 31st!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4033 Overland Trail Southwest have any available units?
4033 Overland Trail Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 4033 Overland Trail Southwest have?
Some of 4033 Overland Trail Southwest's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4033 Overland Trail Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
4033 Overland Trail Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4033 Overland Trail Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 4033 Overland Trail Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 4033 Overland Trail Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 4033 Overland Trail Southwest offers parking.
Does 4033 Overland Trail Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4033 Overland Trail Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4033 Overland Trail Southwest have a pool?
No, 4033 Overland Trail Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 4033 Overland Trail Southwest have accessible units?
No, 4033 Overland Trail Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 4033 Overland Trail Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 4033 Overland Trail Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4033 Overland Trail Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 4033 Overland Trail Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
