All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 4026 Gail Lee Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
4026 Gail Lee Terrace
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:50 PM

4026 Gail Lee Terrace

4026 Gail Lee Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4026 Gail Lee Terrace, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.0 bathrooms, and approximately 2,172 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submi

(RLNE4771460)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4026 Gail Lee Terrace have any available units?
4026 Gail Lee Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 4026 Gail Lee Terrace have?
Some of 4026 Gail Lee Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4026 Gail Lee Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
4026 Gail Lee Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4026 Gail Lee Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 4026 Gail Lee Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 4026 Gail Lee Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 4026 Gail Lee Terrace offers parking.
Does 4026 Gail Lee Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4026 Gail Lee Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4026 Gail Lee Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 4026 Gail Lee Terrace has a pool.
Does 4026 Gail Lee Terrace have accessible units?
No, 4026 Gail Lee Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 4026 Gail Lee Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4026 Gail Lee Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 4026 Gail Lee Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4026 Gail Lee Terrace has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbors at Breckinridge
2100 Arbor Dr NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Parc 1695
1695 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Columns at Paxton Lane
4305 Paxton Ln SW
Lilburn, GA 30047
Amberlake Village
2906 Old Norcross Rd
Duluth, GA 30096
SouthLawn Lawrenceville
30 S Clayton St
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Landmark at Bella Vista Apartment Homes
4015 Satellite Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Gables Sugarloaf
100 Woodiron Dr
Duluth, GA 30097
Parkside Vista
2305 Global Forum Blvd
Doraville, GA 30340

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College