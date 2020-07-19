4000 Willowmeade Drive

Amenities

Experience 4000 Willowmeade. MOVE IN READY home features 4 bedroom 2.5 bath with FULL BASEMENT. Formal Dining Room and Separate Living Room. Upstairs is Master suite with separate tub/shower and large walk in closet. *16 MONTH LEASE**



All occupants 18 and older must submit their own application.

Credit score of 550 or greater to be considered.

Any eviction filings, bankruptcies, foreclosures, or landlord debt will lead to denial of an application or increased Security Deposit.

Must have good rental history.

Gross income of at least 3.5 times the monthly rent