All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 398 Arbour Run.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
398 Arbour Run
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:07 AM

398 Arbour Run

398 Arbour Run · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

398 Arbour Run, Gwinnett County, GA 30024

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
Stunning Home with an Elegant Charm
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,152 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requireme

(RLNE5653189)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 398 Arbour Run have any available units?
398 Arbour Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 398 Arbour Run have?
Some of 398 Arbour Run's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 398 Arbour Run currently offering any rent specials?
398 Arbour Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 398 Arbour Run pet-friendly?
No, 398 Arbour Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 398 Arbour Run offer parking?
No, 398 Arbour Run does not offer parking.
Does 398 Arbour Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 398 Arbour Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 398 Arbour Run have a pool?
Yes, 398 Arbour Run has a pool.
Does 398 Arbour Run have accessible units?
No, 398 Arbour Run does not have accessible units.
Does 398 Arbour Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 398 Arbour Run has units with dishwashers.
Does 398 Arbour Run have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 398 Arbour Run has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Foundry Duluth
3350 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Alta Sugarloaf
1399 Herrington Road
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Cortland Duluth
1335 Herrington Road
Duluth, GA 30044
The Atlantic Medlock Bridge
2200 Montrose Pky
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Ashford Indian Trail
1100 Indian Trail Lilburn Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Cortland Sugarloaf
5375 Sugarloaf Pkwy NW
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Crofthouse Grayson
1655 Grayson Hwy
Grayson, GA 30017
Parkside Vista
2305 Global Forum Blvd
Doraville, GA 30340

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College