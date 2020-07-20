All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 3945 Willowmeade Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
3945 Willowmeade Drive
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

3945 Willowmeade Drive

3945 Willowmeade Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3945 Willowmeade Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,737 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full securi

(RLNE5846323)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3945 Willowmeade Drive have any available units?
3945 Willowmeade Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3945 Willowmeade Drive have?
Some of 3945 Willowmeade Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3945 Willowmeade Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3945 Willowmeade Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3945 Willowmeade Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3945 Willowmeade Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 3945 Willowmeade Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3945 Willowmeade Drive offers parking.
Does 3945 Willowmeade Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3945 Willowmeade Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3945 Willowmeade Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3945 Willowmeade Drive has a pool.
Does 3945 Willowmeade Drive have accessible units?
No, 3945 Willowmeade Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3945 Willowmeade Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3945 Willowmeade Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3945 Willowmeade Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3945 Willowmeade Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Mill
1850 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
The Atlantic Peachtree Corners
3383 Holcomb Bridge Rd
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Carrington Court
3800 Club Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
Amberlake Village
2906 Old Norcross Rd
Duluth, GA 30096
Gables Sugarloaf
100 Woodiron Dr
Duluth, GA 30097
Cortland Peachtree Corners
510 Guthridge Court Northwest
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Durant at Sugarloaf
50 St Marlowe Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
The Views at Jacks Creek
2300 Country Walk SW
Snellville, GA 30039

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College