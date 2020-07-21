All apartments in Gwinnett County
3902 Brockenhurst Drive
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:35 PM

3902 Brockenhurst Drive

3902 Brockenhurst Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3902 Brockenhurst Drive Northeast, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
24hr maintenance
Spacious, beautiful 3 BR / 2.5 BA town-home located just minutes from the Mall of Georgia! Stunning kitchen features granite countertops, recessed lighting, and kitchen island. Spacious Family Room with fireplace encased in granite. Hardwood floor on main, wood blinds, and Bay Window. Loft/bonus space on second floor. All bedrooms upstairs, including good-size Master bedroom with Cathedral ceiling. HOA community with swimming pool, located in Mill Creek H.S. district.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3902 Brockenhurst Drive have any available units?
3902 Brockenhurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3902 Brockenhurst Drive have?
Some of 3902 Brockenhurst Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3902 Brockenhurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3902 Brockenhurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3902 Brockenhurst Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3902 Brockenhurst Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3902 Brockenhurst Drive offer parking?
No, 3902 Brockenhurst Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3902 Brockenhurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3902 Brockenhurst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3902 Brockenhurst Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3902 Brockenhurst Drive has a pool.
Does 3902 Brockenhurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 3902 Brockenhurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3902 Brockenhurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3902 Brockenhurst Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3902 Brockenhurst Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3902 Brockenhurst Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
