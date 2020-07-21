3902 Brockenhurst Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool 24hr maintenance

Spacious, beautiful 3 BR / 2.5 BA town-home located just minutes from the Mall of Georgia! Stunning kitchen features granite countertops, recessed lighting, and kitchen island. Spacious Family Room with fireplace encased in granite. Hardwood floor on main, wood blinds, and Bay Window. Loft/bonus space on second floor. All bedrooms upstairs, including good-size Master bedroom with Cathedral ceiling. HOA community with swimming pool, located in Mill Creek H.S. district.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.