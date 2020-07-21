3898 Valley Brook Road

Amenities
***Available Now*** 3BR 2BA ranch home includes a welcoming front porch entry, a sunny kitchen fully applianced, an unfinished basement, a one-car garage, a fenced yard and a deck for your enjoyment. Convenient location close to shopping and restaurants and a short ride to Stone Mountain Park! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.
Subdivision: Valley Brook
High school: Shiloh High School
Middle school: Shiloh Middle School
Elementary school: Shiloh Elementary School
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.