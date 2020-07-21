All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:35 PM

3898 Valley Brook Road

3898 Valley Brook Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3898 Valley Brook Road, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***Available Now*** 3BR 2BA ranch home includes a welcoming front porch entry, a sunny kitchen fully applianced, an unfinished basement, a one-car garage, a fenced yard and a deck for your enjoyment. Convenient location close to shopping and restaurants and a short ride to Stone Mountain Park! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.

Subdivision: Valley Brook

High school: Shiloh High School

Middle school: Shiloh Middle School

Elementary school: Shiloh Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3898 Valley Brook Road have any available units?
3898 Valley Brook Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 3898 Valley Brook Road currently offering any rent specials?
3898 Valley Brook Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3898 Valley Brook Road pet-friendly?
No, 3898 Valley Brook Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 3898 Valley Brook Road offer parking?
Yes, 3898 Valley Brook Road offers parking.
Does 3898 Valley Brook Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3898 Valley Brook Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3898 Valley Brook Road have a pool?
No, 3898 Valley Brook Road does not have a pool.
Does 3898 Valley Brook Road have accessible units?
No, 3898 Valley Brook Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3898 Valley Brook Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3898 Valley Brook Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3898 Valley Brook Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3898 Valley Brook Road does not have units with air conditioning.
