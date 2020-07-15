All apartments in Gwinnett County
3893 Cloudland Drive
Last updated April 25 2019 at 5:53 PM

3893 Cloudland Drive

3893 Cloudland Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3893 Cloudland Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has no history of eviction filings, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Detailed information on our qualifications are located on our website for your review.

Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions and limits apply).

Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

Application fee is non-refundable but applications may be transferred to other Brandywine Homes for 60 days from submission. Incomplete applications will delay processing.

Tenant insurance required. Our homes are leased in the current condition. We require approved applicants to take possession of the home within 15 days from your application acceptance date.

We utilize Rently.com to show our properties but you must gain access directly through our exclusive listing agent. Please submit a showing request and we will contact you to schedule a viewing date. PLEASE DO NOT GO TO THE HOME WITHOUT A NUMERIC CODE ISSUED BY THE LISTING AGENT.
We do not list on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3893 Cloudland Drive have any available units?
3893 Cloudland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 3893 Cloudland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3893 Cloudland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3893 Cloudland Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3893 Cloudland Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3893 Cloudland Drive offer parking?
No, 3893 Cloudland Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3893 Cloudland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3893 Cloudland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3893 Cloudland Drive have a pool?
No, 3893 Cloudland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3893 Cloudland Drive have accessible units?
No, 3893 Cloudland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3893 Cloudland Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3893 Cloudland Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3893 Cloudland Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3893 Cloudland Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
