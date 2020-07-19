All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

3814 Palisade Court

3814 Palisade Way · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3814 Palisade Way, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3814 Palisade Ct Snellville GA · Avail. now

$1,449

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1535 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful Home with an Appealing Fireplace
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,535 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.

Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are

(RLNE5914924)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3814 Palisade Court have any available units?
3814 Palisade Court has a unit available for $1,449 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3814 Palisade Court have?
Some of 3814 Palisade Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3814 Palisade Court currently offering any rent specials?
3814 Palisade Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3814 Palisade Court pet-friendly?
No, 3814 Palisade Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 3814 Palisade Court offer parking?
No, 3814 Palisade Court does not offer parking.
Does 3814 Palisade Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3814 Palisade Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3814 Palisade Court have a pool?
Yes, 3814 Palisade Court has a pool.
Does 3814 Palisade Court have accessible units?
No, 3814 Palisade Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3814 Palisade Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3814 Palisade Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 3814 Palisade Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3814 Palisade Court has units with air conditioning.
