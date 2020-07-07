All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 3700 Garnet Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
3700 Garnet Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3700 Garnet Way

3700 Garnet Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3700 Garnet Way, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,523 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit

(RLNE4694321)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3700 Garnet Way have any available units?
3700 Garnet Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3700 Garnet Way have?
Some of 3700 Garnet Way's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3700 Garnet Way currently offering any rent specials?
3700 Garnet Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3700 Garnet Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3700 Garnet Way is pet friendly.
Does 3700 Garnet Way offer parking?
Yes, 3700 Garnet Way offers parking.
Does 3700 Garnet Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3700 Garnet Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3700 Garnet Way have a pool?
Yes, 3700 Garnet Way has a pool.
Does 3700 Garnet Way have accessible units?
No, 3700 Garnet Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3700 Garnet Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3700 Garnet Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 3700 Garnet Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3700 Garnet Way has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Landmark at Grand Oasis
4000 McGinnis Ferry Rd
Suwanee, GA 30024
Broadstone Junction
500 Thrasher Street Northwest
Norcross, GA 30071
Spring Lake
100 Chase Common Dr
Norcross, GA 30071
Villas at Loganville
2935 Rosebud Rd SW
Loganville, GA 30052
Overlook at Huntcrest
1455 Satellite Blvd NW
Suwanee, GA 30024
The Estates at Crossroads
2620 N Berkeley Lake Rd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Broadstone Sugar Hill
5010 West Broad Street NE
Sugar Hill, GA 30518
Durant at Sugarloaf
50 St Marlowe Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College