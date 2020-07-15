All apartments in Gwinnett County
3639 Rosecliff Trace Northeast
3639 Rosecliff Trace Northeast

3639 Rose Cliff Trace · No Longer Available
Location

3639 Rose Cliff Trace, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!! Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria *Pet policy: Sorry no Cats. No more than 2 dogs. Must be non-aggressive, housebroken, less than 45 lbs. $300 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) due 1st month then $50 per month pet fee (per pet) thereafter *$49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older) www.applyforthishouse.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3639 Rosecliff Trace Northeast have any available units?
3639 Rosecliff Trace Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 3639 Rosecliff Trace Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
3639 Rosecliff Trace Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3639 Rosecliff Trace Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 3639 Rosecliff Trace Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 3639 Rosecliff Trace Northeast offer parking?
No, 3639 Rosecliff Trace Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 3639 Rosecliff Trace Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3639 Rosecliff Trace Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3639 Rosecliff Trace Northeast have a pool?
No, 3639 Rosecliff Trace Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 3639 Rosecliff Trace Northeast have accessible units?
No, 3639 Rosecliff Trace Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 3639 Rosecliff Trace Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 3639 Rosecliff Trace Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3639 Rosecliff Trace Northeast have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3639 Rosecliff Trace Northeast has units with air conditioning.
