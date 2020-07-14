All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3560 Tupelo Trail

3560 Tupelo Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3560 Tupelo Trail, Gwinnett County, GA 30019

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
TOP SCHOOLS, 5 BEDROOMS, BEAUTIFUL 2-STORY HOME IN GREAT SWIM/TENNIS COMMUNITY, VERY CLEAN. BEDROOM/FULL BATH ON THE MAIN LEVEL, FAMILY ROOM OPENS TO EAT IN KITCHEN, HARDWOO FLOORS, FENCED YARD. HURRY WON'T LAST LONG!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3560 Tupelo Trail have any available units?
3560 Tupelo Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3560 Tupelo Trail have?
Some of 3560 Tupelo Trail's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3560 Tupelo Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3560 Tupelo Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3560 Tupelo Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3560 Tupelo Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 3560 Tupelo Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3560 Tupelo Trail offers parking.
Does 3560 Tupelo Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3560 Tupelo Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3560 Tupelo Trail have a pool?
Yes, 3560 Tupelo Trail has a pool.
Does 3560 Tupelo Trail have accessible units?
No, 3560 Tupelo Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3560 Tupelo Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3560 Tupelo Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 3560 Tupelo Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 3560 Tupelo Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
