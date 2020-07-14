TOP SCHOOLS, 5 BEDROOMS, BEAUTIFUL 2-STORY HOME IN GREAT SWIM/TENNIS COMMUNITY, VERY CLEAN. BEDROOM/FULL BATH ON THE MAIN LEVEL, FAMILY ROOM OPENS TO EAT IN KITCHEN, HARDWOO FLOORS, FENCED YARD. HURRY WON'T LAST LONG!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3560 Tupelo Trail have any available units?
3560 Tupelo Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3560 Tupelo Trail have?
Some of 3560 Tupelo Trail's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3560 Tupelo Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3560 Tupelo Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.