All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 3544 Citrus Dr.
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
3544 Citrus Dr
Last updated March 1 2020 at 6:01 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3544 Citrus Dr
3544 Citrus Drive Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3544 Citrus Drive Northwest, Gwinnett County, GA 30096
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautiful split level home in Duluth. Granite countertops, & tile baths just completed. Super convenient location of Davenport and Old Norcross. Duluth Schools!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3544 Citrus Dr have any available units?
3544 Citrus Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
Is 3544 Citrus Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3544 Citrus Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3544 Citrus Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3544 Citrus Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 3544 Citrus Dr offer parking?
No, 3544 Citrus Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3544 Citrus Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3544 Citrus Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3544 Citrus Dr have a pool?
No, 3544 Citrus Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3544 Citrus Dr have accessible units?
No, 3544 Citrus Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3544 Citrus Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3544 Citrus Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3544 Citrus Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3544 Citrus Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
