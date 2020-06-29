All apartments in Gwinnett County
3519 Orchid Meadow Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3519 Orchid Meadow Way

3519 Orchid Meadow Way · No Longer Available
Location

3519 Orchid Meadow Way, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
game room
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spectacular 5 bed, 4.5 bath, 3733 sq. ft., 2 story home in Buford, GA! Open and spacious floor plan. Over-sized island kitchen, tile back splash, granite counter tops and plenty of cabinets. Cozy living room with fireplace and built ins! Formal living and dining rooms. Huge master suite features sitting area, recessed ceiling, luxurious tub and separate shower. Large game room upstairs. This home is a must see! Schedule your showing today!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3519 Orchid Meadow Way have any available units?
3519 Orchid Meadow Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3519 Orchid Meadow Way have?
Some of 3519 Orchid Meadow Way's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3519 Orchid Meadow Way currently offering any rent specials?
3519 Orchid Meadow Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3519 Orchid Meadow Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3519 Orchid Meadow Way is pet friendly.
Does 3519 Orchid Meadow Way offer parking?
No, 3519 Orchid Meadow Way does not offer parking.
Does 3519 Orchid Meadow Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3519 Orchid Meadow Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3519 Orchid Meadow Way have a pool?
No, 3519 Orchid Meadow Way does not have a pool.
Does 3519 Orchid Meadow Way have accessible units?
No, 3519 Orchid Meadow Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3519 Orchid Meadow Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3519 Orchid Meadow Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3519 Orchid Meadow Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3519 Orchid Meadow Way does not have units with air conditioning.
