3519 Orchid Meadow Way

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters Property Amenities game room 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spectacular 5 bed, 4.5 bath, 3733 sq. ft., 2 story home in Buford, GA! Open and spacious floor plan. Over-sized island kitchen, tile back splash, granite counter tops and plenty of cabinets. Cozy living room with fireplace and built ins! Formal living and dining rooms. Huge master suite features sitting area, recessed ceiling, luxurious tub and separate shower. Large game room upstairs. This home is a must see! Schedule your showing today!



This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.