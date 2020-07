Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities

Beautiful, fresh rental in Mountain View cluster. Spacious ranch home with bright, white kitchen, vaulted ceilings, fireside family room, three spacious bedrooms. Great lot - lots of room to relax. Deck overlooks private backyard. Three miles from the Mall of Georgia, easy interstate access, one mile from Patrick Elementary School. Well cared for home, professionally managed. Come take a look!