Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
3311 Grundy Ives Drive
Last updated April 1 2019 at 2:53 PM

3311 Grundy Ives Drive

3311 Grundy Ives Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3311 Grundy Ives Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 1 year old home in popular Springdale Falls! Fantastic open floorplan - hardwood foyer, separate Dining/Living/Office space. Huge open Kitchen with wood cabinetry, granite countertops, and black appliances. Separate Breakfast area. Dramatic two story Great Room. Master Suite has trey ceiling, large walk in closet, and elegant Master Bath with double vanities, separate shower & garden tub. Large secondary bedrooms with great storage, additional Full Bath & Laundry Room upstairs. Wonderful private backyard that backs up to protected green space!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3311 Grundy Ives Drive have any available units?
3311 Grundy Ives Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3311 Grundy Ives Drive have?
Some of 3311 Grundy Ives Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3311 Grundy Ives Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3311 Grundy Ives Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3311 Grundy Ives Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3311 Grundy Ives Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3311 Grundy Ives Drive offer parking?
No, 3311 Grundy Ives Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3311 Grundy Ives Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3311 Grundy Ives Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3311 Grundy Ives Drive have a pool?
No, 3311 Grundy Ives Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3311 Grundy Ives Drive have accessible units?
No, 3311 Grundy Ives Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3311 Grundy Ives Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3311 Grundy Ives Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3311 Grundy Ives Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3311 Grundy Ives Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
