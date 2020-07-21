All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated August 28 2019 at 1:17 PM

3290 IVEY RIDGE ROAD

3290 Ivey Ridge Rd · No Longer Available
Location

3290 Ivey Ridge Rd, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 Bedroom In Buford - 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathrooms single family home in Gwinnette County
Tile and carpet throughout the home
Fully equipped kitchen
2 car garage
Full backyard with deck

For more information: 770-557-1744
For more houses or to apply: www.GAATL.com

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
- Credit Score - 600 or above
- Clear Background Check
- Complete rental history
- 3 times the rental amount in income

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5080861)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3290 IVEY RIDGE ROAD have any available units?
3290 IVEY RIDGE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3290 IVEY RIDGE ROAD have?
Some of 3290 IVEY RIDGE ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3290 IVEY RIDGE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3290 IVEY RIDGE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3290 IVEY RIDGE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3290 IVEY RIDGE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 3290 IVEY RIDGE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 3290 IVEY RIDGE ROAD offers parking.
Does 3290 IVEY RIDGE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3290 IVEY RIDGE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3290 IVEY RIDGE ROAD have a pool?
No, 3290 IVEY RIDGE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 3290 IVEY RIDGE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3290 IVEY RIDGE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3290 IVEY RIDGE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3290 IVEY RIDGE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3290 IVEY RIDGE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3290 IVEY RIDGE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
