3290 IVEY RIDGE ROAD

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

4 Bedroom In Buford - 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathrooms single family home in Gwinnette County

Tile and carpet throughout the home

Fully equipped kitchen

2 car garage

Full backyard with deck



For more information: 770-557-1744

For more houses or to apply: www.GAATL.com



RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

- Credit Score - 600 or above

- Clear Background Check

- Complete rental history

- 3 times the rental amount in income



No Pets Allowed



