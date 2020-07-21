Rent Calculator
All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 3290 IVEY RIDGE ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
3290 IVEY RIDGE ROAD
Last updated August 28 2019 at 1:17 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3290 IVEY RIDGE ROAD
3290 Ivey Ridge Rd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3290 Ivey Ridge Rd, Gwinnett County, GA 30519
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 Bedroom In Buford - 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathrooms single family home in Gwinnette County
Tile and carpet throughout the home
Fully equipped kitchen
2 car garage
Full backyard with deck
For more information: 770-557-1744
For more houses or to apply: www.GAATL.com
RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
- Credit Score - 600 or above
- Clear Background Check
- Complete rental history
- 3 times the rental amount in income
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5080861)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3290 IVEY RIDGE ROAD have any available units?
3290 IVEY RIDGE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
What amenities does 3290 IVEY RIDGE ROAD have?
Some of 3290 IVEY RIDGE ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3290 IVEY RIDGE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3290 IVEY RIDGE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3290 IVEY RIDGE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3290 IVEY RIDGE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 3290 IVEY RIDGE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 3290 IVEY RIDGE ROAD offers parking.
Does 3290 IVEY RIDGE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3290 IVEY RIDGE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3290 IVEY RIDGE ROAD have a pool?
No, 3290 IVEY RIDGE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 3290 IVEY RIDGE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3290 IVEY RIDGE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3290 IVEY RIDGE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3290 IVEY RIDGE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3290 IVEY RIDGE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3290 IVEY RIDGE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
