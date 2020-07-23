All apartments in Gwinnett County
Gwinnett County, GA
3287 Perennial Lane
Last updated May 31 2019 at 11:43 AM

3287 Perennial Lane

3287 Perennial Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3287 Perennial Lane, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 3.0 bathrooms, and approximately 1,864 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submi

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3287 Perennial Lane have any available units?
3287 Perennial Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3287 Perennial Lane have?
Some of 3287 Perennial Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3287 Perennial Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3287 Perennial Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3287 Perennial Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3287 Perennial Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3287 Perennial Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3287 Perennial Lane offers parking.
Does 3287 Perennial Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3287 Perennial Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3287 Perennial Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3287 Perennial Lane has a pool.
Does 3287 Perennial Lane have accessible units?
No, 3287 Perennial Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3287 Perennial Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3287 Perennial Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3287 Perennial Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3287 Perennial Lane has units with air conditioning.
