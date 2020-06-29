3234 Watson Meadow Ln

Amenities

** PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS **



With the Dream America program, you can lease to own homes like this in Atlanta metro. Once qualified, pick any home available for sale in your community listed for sale from $150,000 - $400,000. Dream America will buy the house and rent it to you until you qualify for a mortgage. And best of all, 10% of your rent paid is credited towards your purchase.



Awesome well maintained master on the main, rocking chair front porch, 4 Bedroom/2 Bath home in Grayson schools. Hardwood floors in foyer and Kitchen. Master with trey ceiling. Master Bath with garden tub and separate shower. Fireplace in Family Room, separate formal Dining Room. Laundry on main level.



(RLNE5441287)