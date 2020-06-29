All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 PM

3234 Watson Meadow Ln

3234 Watson Meadow Lane · (800) 433-6565
Location

3234 Watson Meadow Lane, Gwinnett County, GA 30052

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2.5 baths, $1300 · Avail. now

$1,300

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS **

With the Dream America program, you can lease to own homes like this in Atlanta metro. Once qualified, pick any home available for sale in your community listed for sale from $150,000 - $400,000. Dream America will buy the house and rent it to you until you qualify for a mortgage. And best of all, 10% of your rent paid is credited towards your purchase.

Awesome well maintained master on the main, rocking chair front porch, 4 Bedroom/2 Bath home in Grayson schools. Hardwood floors in foyer and Kitchen. Master with trey ceiling. Master Bath with garden tub and separate shower. Fireplace in Family Room, separate formal Dining Room. Laundry on main level.

(RLNE5441287)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3234 Watson Meadow Ln have any available units?
3234 Watson Meadow Ln has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3234 Watson Meadow Ln have?
Some of 3234 Watson Meadow Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3234 Watson Meadow Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3234 Watson Meadow Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3234 Watson Meadow Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3234 Watson Meadow Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3234 Watson Meadow Ln offer parking?
No, 3234 Watson Meadow Ln does not offer parking.
Does 3234 Watson Meadow Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3234 Watson Meadow Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3234 Watson Meadow Ln have a pool?
No, 3234 Watson Meadow Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3234 Watson Meadow Ln have accessible units?
No, 3234 Watson Meadow Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3234 Watson Meadow Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3234 Watson Meadow Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3234 Watson Meadow Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 3234 Watson Meadow Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
