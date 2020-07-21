Rent Calculator
Last updated July 18 2019 at 7:25 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3205 New Castle Way Dr
3205 Newcastle Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3205 Newcastle Way, Gwinnett County, GA 30039
Amenities
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
To show Call Agent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3205 New Castle Way Dr have any available units?
3205 New Castle Way Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
Is 3205 New Castle Way Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3205 New Castle Way Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3205 New Castle Way Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3205 New Castle Way Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 3205 New Castle Way Dr offer parking?
No, 3205 New Castle Way Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3205 New Castle Way Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3205 New Castle Way Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3205 New Castle Way Dr have a pool?
No, 3205 New Castle Way Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3205 New Castle Way Dr have accessible units?
No, 3205 New Castle Way Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3205 New Castle Way Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3205 New Castle Way Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3205 New Castle Way Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3205 New Castle Way Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
