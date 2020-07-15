Rent Calculator
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
3201 Summer Wood Cir
Last updated July 22 2019 at 7:34 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3201 Summer Wood Cir
3201 Summer Wood Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3201 Summer Wood Circle, Gwinnett County, GA 30039
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Large Single Family in Snellville. Renovated and ready for your family.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3201 Summer Wood Cir have any available units?
3201 Summer Wood Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
Is 3201 Summer Wood Cir currently offering any rent specials?
3201 Summer Wood Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3201 Summer Wood Cir pet-friendly?
No, 3201 Summer Wood Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 3201 Summer Wood Cir offer parking?
No, 3201 Summer Wood Cir does not offer parking.
Does 3201 Summer Wood Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3201 Summer Wood Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3201 Summer Wood Cir have a pool?
No, 3201 Summer Wood Cir does not have a pool.
Does 3201 Summer Wood Cir have accessible units?
No, 3201 Summer Wood Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 3201 Summer Wood Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3201 Summer Wood Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 3201 Summer Wood Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3201 Summer Wood Cir has units with air conditioning.
