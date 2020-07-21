All apartments in Gwinnett County
3197 Nours Landing Circle

3197 Nours Landing Way · No Longer Available
Location

3197 Nours Landing Way, Gwinnett County, GA 30097

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
One of a kind in Peachtree Ridge Cluster! Main level offers formal dining rm, keeping rm w/ fireplace, 2 story family rm w/ fireplace, formal living rm plus chef's kitchen & bedroom or office w/ full bath. Upper level offers master suite w/ sitting area and luxury bath, secondary bedrooms & baths. Finished terrace with handicap access, full kitchen, washer and dryer, dinging & living areas. Break-taking backyard perfect for entertainment! CUL-DE-SAC. Amazingly located of Old Peachtree Rd, minutes from I85 & Peachtree Industrial, parks, shops & more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3197 Nours Landing Circle have any available units?
3197 Nours Landing Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3197 Nours Landing Circle have?
Some of 3197 Nours Landing Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3197 Nours Landing Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3197 Nours Landing Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3197 Nours Landing Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3197 Nours Landing Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 3197 Nours Landing Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3197 Nours Landing Circle offers parking.
Does 3197 Nours Landing Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3197 Nours Landing Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3197 Nours Landing Circle have a pool?
No, 3197 Nours Landing Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3197 Nours Landing Circle have accessible units?
Yes, 3197 Nours Landing Circle has accessible units.
Does 3197 Nours Landing Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3197 Nours Landing Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 3197 Nours Landing Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3197 Nours Landing Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
