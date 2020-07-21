3197 Nours Landing Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking garage

One of a kind in Peachtree Ridge Cluster! Main level offers formal dining rm, keeping rm w/ fireplace, 2 story family rm w/ fireplace, formal living rm plus chef's kitchen & bedroom or office w/ full bath. Upper level offers master suite w/ sitting area and luxury bath, secondary bedrooms & baths. Finished terrace with handicap access, full kitchen, washer and dryer, dinging & living areas. Break-taking backyard perfect for entertainment! CUL-DE-SAC. Amazingly located of Old Peachtree Rd, minutes from I85 & Peachtree Industrial, parks, shops & more!