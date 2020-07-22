All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:09 AM

3165 HAVERHILL ROWE

3165 Haverhill Rowe · No Longer Available
Location

3165 Haverhill Rowe, Gwinnett County, GA 30044

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
2 Story Home Featuring Open Floor Plan. Updated Kitchen w/ Granite Counter Tops,B fast Bar,SS Appliances w/view to Great Room. Formal Living & Dining Room. Fresh Paint and Hardwood Floors Throughout Home. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on the 2nd floor, Bonus Room over Garage. Ready for occupancy. Private nice backyard. Lawn maintenance Included. Nice quiet neighborhood in prime location!! Minutes from I-85, 285, Pleasant Hill, restaurants, grocery stores and schools. Active HOA offering pool & tennis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3165 HAVERHILL ROWE have any available units?
3165 HAVERHILL ROWE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3165 HAVERHILL ROWE have?
Some of 3165 HAVERHILL ROWE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3165 HAVERHILL ROWE currently offering any rent specials?
3165 HAVERHILL ROWE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3165 HAVERHILL ROWE pet-friendly?
No, 3165 HAVERHILL ROWE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 3165 HAVERHILL ROWE offer parking?
Yes, 3165 HAVERHILL ROWE offers parking.
Does 3165 HAVERHILL ROWE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3165 HAVERHILL ROWE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3165 HAVERHILL ROWE have a pool?
Yes, 3165 HAVERHILL ROWE has a pool.
Does 3165 HAVERHILL ROWE have accessible units?
No, 3165 HAVERHILL ROWE does not have accessible units.
Does 3165 HAVERHILL ROWE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3165 HAVERHILL ROWE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3165 HAVERHILL ROWE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3165 HAVERHILL ROWE does not have units with air conditioning.
