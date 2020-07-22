3165 HAVERHILL ROWE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

2 Story Home Featuring Open Floor Plan. Updated Kitchen w/ Granite Counter Tops,B fast Bar,SS Appliances w/view to Great Room. Formal Living & Dining Room. Fresh Paint and Hardwood Floors Throughout Home. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on the 2nd floor, Bonus Room over Garage. Ready for occupancy. Private nice backyard. Lawn maintenance Included. Nice quiet neighborhood in prime location!! Minutes from I-85, 285, Pleasant Hill, restaurants, grocery stores and schools. Active HOA offering pool & tennis.