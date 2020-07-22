All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated April 12 2019 at 5:54 AM

3145 Malvern Dr

3145 Malvern Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3145 Malvern Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SUPER SPACIOUS 3BD/3BA SPLIT FOYER IN SNELLVILLE! VAULTED CEILINGS IN THE COZY LIVING ROOM WITH STONE FIREPLACE. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH CUTE BREAKFAST NOOK. WELL-SIZED BEDROOMS AND NEW VANITY IN MASTER BATHROOM. YOU'LL FALL HEADS-OVER-HEELS IN LOVE WITH THE MASSIVE FAMILY ROOM AND 2 BONUS ROOMS DOWNSTAIRS. PERFECT FOR TEEN OR IN-LAW SUITE. LARGE PRIVATE BACKYARD. VISIT TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3145 Malvern Dr have any available units?
3145 Malvern Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3145 Malvern Dr have?
Some of 3145 Malvern Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3145 Malvern Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3145 Malvern Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3145 Malvern Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3145 Malvern Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 3145 Malvern Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3145 Malvern Dr offers parking.
Does 3145 Malvern Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3145 Malvern Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3145 Malvern Dr have a pool?
No, 3145 Malvern Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3145 Malvern Dr have accessible units?
No, 3145 Malvern Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3145 Malvern Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3145 Malvern Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3145 Malvern Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3145 Malvern Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
