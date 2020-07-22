3145 Malvern Dr

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

SUPER SPACIOUS 3BD/3BA SPLIT FOYER IN SNELLVILLE! VAULTED CEILINGS IN THE COZY LIVING ROOM WITH STONE FIREPLACE. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH CUTE BREAKFAST NOOK. WELL-SIZED BEDROOMS AND NEW VANITY IN MASTER BATHROOM. YOU'LL FALL HEADS-OVER-HEELS IN LOVE WITH THE MASSIVE FAMILY ROOM AND 2 BONUS ROOMS DOWNSTAIRS. PERFECT FOR TEEN OR IN-LAW SUITE. LARGE PRIVATE BACKYARD. VISIT TODAY!