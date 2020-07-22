SUPER SPACIOUS 3BD/3BA SPLIT FOYER IN SNELLVILLE! VAULTED CEILINGS IN THE COZY LIVING ROOM WITH STONE FIREPLACE. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH CUTE BREAKFAST NOOK. WELL-SIZED BEDROOMS AND NEW VANITY IN MASTER BATHROOM. YOU'LL FALL HEADS-OVER-HEELS IN LOVE WITH THE MASSIVE FAMILY ROOM AND 2 BONUS ROOMS DOWNSTAIRS. PERFECT FOR TEEN OR IN-LAW SUITE. LARGE PRIVATE BACKYARD. VISIT TODAY!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3145 Malvern Dr have any available units?
3145 Malvern Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3145 Malvern Dr have?
Some of 3145 Malvern Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3145 Malvern Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3145 Malvern Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.