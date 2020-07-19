All apartments in Gwinnett County
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
3120 Lake Port Drive Southwest
Last updated September 30 2019 at 2:15 PM

3120 Lake Port Drive Southwest

3120 Lake Port Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3120 Lake Port Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3120 Lake Port Drive Southwest have any available units?
3120 Lake Port Drive Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 3120 Lake Port Drive Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
3120 Lake Port Drive Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3120 Lake Port Drive Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 3120 Lake Port Drive Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 3120 Lake Port Drive Southwest offer parking?
No, 3120 Lake Port Drive Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 3120 Lake Port Drive Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3120 Lake Port Drive Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3120 Lake Port Drive Southwest have a pool?
No, 3120 Lake Port Drive Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 3120 Lake Port Drive Southwest have accessible units?
No, 3120 Lake Port Drive Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 3120 Lake Port Drive Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 3120 Lake Port Drive Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3120 Lake Port Drive Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 3120 Lake Port Drive Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
