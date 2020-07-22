All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated April 8 2019 at 10:09 PM

3048 Woodward Down Trl

3048 Woodward Down Trl · No Longer Available
Location

3048 Woodward Down Trl, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3048 Woodward Down Trl have any available units?
3048 Woodward Down Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3048 Woodward Down Trl have?
Some of 3048 Woodward Down Trl's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3048 Woodward Down Trl currently offering any rent specials?
3048 Woodward Down Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3048 Woodward Down Trl pet-friendly?
No, 3048 Woodward Down Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 3048 Woodward Down Trl offer parking?
Yes, 3048 Woodward Down Trl offers parking.
Does 3048 Woodward Down Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3048 Woodward Down Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3048 Woodward Down Trl have a pool?
No, 3048 Woodward Down Trl does not have a pool.
Does 3048 Woodward Down Trl have accessible units?
No, 3048 Woodward Down Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 3048 Woodward Down Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3048 Woodward Down Trl has units with dishwashers.
Does 3048 Woodward Down Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 3048 Woodward Down Trl does not have units with air conditioning.
