Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 3048 Woodward Down Trl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
3048 Woodward Down Trl
Last updated April 8 2019 at 10:09 PM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3048 Woodward Down Trl
3048 Woodward Down Trl
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3048 Woodward Down Trl, Gwinnett County, GA 30519
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3048 Woodward Down Trl have any available units?
3048 Woodward Down Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
What amenities does 3048 Woodward Down Trl have?
Some of 3048 Woodward Down Trl's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3048 Woodward Down Trl currently offering any rent specials?
3048 Woodward Down Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3048 Woodward Down Trl pet-friendly?
No, 3048 Woodward Down Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 3048 Woodward Down Trl offer parking?
Yes, 3048 Woodward Down Trl offers parking.
Does 3048 Woodward Down Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3048 Woodward Down Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3048 Woodward Down Trl have a pool?
No, 3048 Woodward Down Trl does not have a pool.
Does 3048 Woodward Down Trl have accessible units?
No, 3048 Woodward Down Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 3048 Woodward Down Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3048 Woodward Down Trl has units with dishwashers.
Does 3048 Woodward Down Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 3048 Woodward Down Trl does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Brunswick Norcross
141 Holcomb Bridge Road Northwest
Norcross, GA 30071
Carrington Court
3800 Club Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
Mulberry Place
158 Paper Mill Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Cortland Portico
2110 Preston Park Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
Columns at Paxton Lane
4305 Paxton Ln SW
Lilburn, GA 30047
Paramont Apartments
4201 Pleasant Lake Village Ln NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Carrington Chase
6280 S Norcross Tucket Road
Duluth, GA 30084
The Retreat at Arc Way
4025 Arc Way
Norcross, GA 30093
Similar Pages
Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Athens, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Grayson, GA
Snellville, GA
Loganville, GA
Buford, GA
Sugar Hill, GA
Milton, GA
Braselton, GA
Flowery Branch, GA
Suwanee, GA
Doraville, GA
North Decatur, GA
Clarkston, GA
Chamblee, GA
Scottdale, GA
Lilburn, GA
Belvedere Park, GA
Avondale Estates, GA
Tucker, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University
Morehouse College