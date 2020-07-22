3028 Express Lane Northeast, Gwinnett County, GA 30519
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Hamilton Mill Area! Beautiful brick front ranch! Open and bright family room with fireplaec; open and spacious kitchen with breakfast area; view to family roo; Master suite w/ private bath; private backyard; walk to swim/tennis. LAWN CARE INCLUDED
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3028 Express Lane have any available units?
3028 Express Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3028 Express Lane have?
Some of 3028 Express Lane's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3028 Express Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3028 Express Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.