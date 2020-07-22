Rent Calculator
All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 2965 Trotters Pointe Drive # 0.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
2965 Trotters Pointe Drive # 0
Last updated October 31 2019 at 8:48 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2965 Trotters Pointe Drive # 0
2965 Trotters Pointe Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2965 Trotters Pointe Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30039
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home with 2-car garage, basement and fenced yard with deck. Close to schools, shopping and Hwy 124 and Hwy 78.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2965 Trotters Pointe Drive # 0 have any available units?
2965 Trotters Pointe Drive # 0 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
Is 2965 Trotters Pointe Drive # 0 currently offering any rent specials?
2965 Trotters Pointe Drive # 0 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2965 Trotters Pointe Drive # 0 pet-friendly?
No, 2965 Trotters Pointe Drive # 0 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 2965 Trotters Pointe Drive # 0 offer parking?
Yes, 2965 Trotters Pointe Drive # 0 offers parking.
Does 2965 Trotters Pointe Drive # 0 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2965 Trotters Pointe Drive # 0 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2965 Trotters Pointe Drive # 0 have a pool?
No, 2965 Trotters Pointe Drive # 0 does not have a pool.
Does 2965 Trotters Pointe Drive # 0 have accessible units?
No, 2965 Trotters Pointe Drive # 0 does not have accessible units.
Does 2965 Trotters Pointe Drive # 0 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2965 Trotters Pointe Drive # 0 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2965 Trotters Pointe Drive # 0 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2965 Trotters Pointe Drive # 0 does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
Merritt at Sugarloaf
2951 Satellite Blvd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
The Atlantic Howell Station
3655 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
SouthLawn Lawrenceville
30 S Clayton St
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
The Atlantic Medlock Bridge
2200 Montrose Pky
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Century at the Ballpark
1110 Ballpark Lane
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Heights Old Peachtree
1045 Old Peachtree Road Northwest
Gwinnett County, GA 30024
Grove Point
4350 Jimmy Carter Blvd
Norcross, GA 30093
The Views at Jacks Creek
2300 Country Walk SW
Snellville, GA 30039
