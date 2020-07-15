All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated October 24 2019 at 6:10 PM

2943 Deshong Drive Southwest

2943 Deshong Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2943 Deshong Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30087

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room and den with laminate wood floors! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space with matching appliances which leads to dining area! Fenced backyard and wooden deck out back, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
Qualified resident to receive half off November's rent if move in on or before October 18th!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2943 Deshong Drive Southwest have any available units?
2943 Deshong Drive Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 2943 Deshong Drive Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
2943 Deshong Drive Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2943 Deshong Drive Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 2943 Deshong Drive Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 2943 Deshong Drive Southwest offer parking?
No, 2943 Deshong Drive Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 2943 Deshong Drive Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2943 Deshong Drive Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2943 Deshong Drive Southwest have a pool?
No, 2943 Deshong Drive Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 2943 Deshong Drive Southwest have accessible units?
No, 2943 Deshong Drive Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2943 Deshong Drive Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2943 Deshong Drive Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2943 Deshong Drive Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 2943 Deshong Drive Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
