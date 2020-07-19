2893 Deshong Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

**MOVE-IN SPECIAL - 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT IF MOVE-IN IS ON OR BEFORE NOV. 15TH**



This 3 bedroom home has a family room, eat-in kitchen, nice back deck, and so much more! Quiet wooded lot.



TO QUALIFY FOR THIS HOME...



All occupants 18 and older must apply online and provide proof of income in the State of Georgia for the last 30 days and their photo ID. It is $65 each to apply and is non-refundable, payable with Master Card and Visa only.



There will be a credit, background and rental history check.



Net income (Not Gross) should be AT LEAST 3 times the rent amount.



Good rental history from a landlord for the last 2 years. NO negative references. NO current evictions. NO open rental collections. NO open bankruptcy.



The following items may lower your score...

Newly employed (less than a year with current employer). Low credit score or No credit file. Residential history verified by a friend or family member. History of late rental payments, NSF's, or dispossessory court filings. An increase in rent compared to current rent. Open or unpaid Residential Collections.