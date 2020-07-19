All apartments in Gwinnett County
Gwinnett County, GA
2893 Deshong Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2893 Deshong Drive

2893 Deshong Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2893 Deshong Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30087

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
**MOVE-IN SPECIAL - 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT IF MOVE-IN IS ON OR BEFORE NOV. 15TH**

This 3 bedroom home has a family room, eat-in kitchen, nice back deck, and so much more! Quiet wooded lot.

TO QUALIFY FOR THIS HOME...

All occupants 18 and older must apply online and provide proof of income in the State of Georgia for the last 30 days and their photo ID. It is $65 each to apply and is non-refundable, payable with Master Card and Visa only.

There will be a credit, background and rental history check.

Net income (Not Gross) should be AT LEAST 3 times the rent amount.

Good rental history from a landlord for the last 2 years. NO negative references. NO current evictions. NO open rental collections. NO open bankruptcy.

The following items may lower your score...
Newly employed (less than a year with current employer). Low credit score or No credit file. Residential history verified by a friend or family member. History of late rental payments, NSF's, or dispossessory court filings. An increase in rent compared to current rent. Open or unpaid Residential Collections.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2893 Deshong Drive have any available units?
2893 Deshong Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 2893 Deshong Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2893 Deshong Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2893 Deshong Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2893 Deshong Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2893 Deshong Drive offer parking?
No, 2893 Deshong Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2893 Deshong Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2893 Deshong Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2893 Deshong Drive have a pool?
No, 2893 Deshong Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2893 Deshong Drive have accessible units?
No, 2893 Deshong Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2893 Deshong Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2893 Deshong Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2893 Deshong Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2893 Deshong Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
