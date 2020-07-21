All apartments in Gwinnett County
279 Valley Road
279 Valley Road

279 Valley Rd · No Longer Available
Location

279 Valley Rd, Gwinnett County, GA 30044

Amenities

dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Parkview high school.......new house ready for move in ........fence back yard.........all stainless appliances ........close to Walmart/Home depot / shopping center/ restaurant...........Require credit check/ no eviction record/ no pet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 279 Valley Road have any available units?
279 Valley Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 279 Valley Road currently offering any rent specials?
279 Valley Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 279 Valley Road pet-friendly?
No, 279 Valley Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 279 Valley Road offer parking?
No, 279 Valley Road does not offer parking.
Does 279 Valley Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 279 Valley Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 279 Valley Road have a pool?
No, 279 Valley Road does not have a pool.
Does 279 Valley Road have accessible units?
No, 279 Valley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 279 Valley Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 279 Valley Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 279 Valley Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 279 Valley Road does not have units with air conditioning.
