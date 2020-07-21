Parkview high school.......new house ready for move in ........fence back yard.........all stainless appliances ........close to Walmart/Home depot / shopping center/ restaurant...........Require credit check/ no eviction record/ no pet
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 279 Valley Road have any available units?
279 Valley Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 279 Valley Road currently offering any rent specials?
279 Valley Road is not currently offering any rent specials.