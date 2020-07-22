Rent Calculator
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:45 PM
1 of 1
2775 Cruse Road NW
2775 Cruse Road Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2775 Cruse Road Northwest, Gwinnett County, GA 30044
Amenities
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
OFFICE CONDOMINIUM - COMMERCIAL LEASING!!! OFFICE WITH RECEPTION AREA, PROFESSIONAL SETTING. LARGE MEETING ROOM, CAN BE SET UP UP TO 2 OFFICES. GREAT LOCATION!!!MINUTES FROM DOWNTOWN LAWRENCEVILLE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2775 Cruse Road NW have any available units?
2775 Cruse Road NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
Is 2775 Cruse Road NW currently offering any rent specials?
2775 Cruse Road NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2775 Cruse Road NW pet-friendly?
No, 2775 Cruse Road NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 2775 Cruse Road NW offer parking?
Yes, 2775 Cruse Road NW offers parking.
Does 2775 Cruse Road NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2775 Cruse Road NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2775 Cruse Road NW have a pool?
No, 2775 Cruse Road NW does not have a pool.
Does 2775 Cruse Road NW have accessible units?
No, 2775 Cruse Road NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2775 Cruse Road NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2775 Cruse Road NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2775 Cruse Road NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2775 Cruse Road NW does not have units with air conditioning.
