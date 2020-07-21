2754 Laurel Valley Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Luxurious upscale townhouse with 4BR/3.5b on private wooded lot. Finished terrace level w/teen suite includes full bath. Beautifully appointed w/hardwoods throughout main, granite kitchen w/large serving bar, stainless appliances include double ovens, built-in microwave, gorgeous cabinetry. Spacious and stunning great room with slate fireplace. Separate dining area. Master with ensuite and large walk-in closet. 2 additional bedrooms up w/full bath. Glass French doors lead to outdoor deck w/private wooded views. 2-car garage. Plantation shutters.