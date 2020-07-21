All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 2754 Laurel Valley Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
2754 Laurel Valley Trail
Last updated September 24 2019 at 3:21 PM

2754 Laurel Valley Trail

2754 Laurel Valley Trl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2754 Laurel Valley Trl, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Luxurious upscale townhouse with 4BR/3.5b on private wooded lot. Finished terrace level w/teen suite includes full bath. Beautifully appointed w/hardwoods throughout main, granite kitchen w/large serving bar, stainless appliances include double ovens, built-in microwave, gorgeous cabinetry. Spacious and stunning great room with slate fireplace. Separate dining area. Master with ensuite and large walk-in closet. 2 additional bedrooms up w/full bath. Glass French doors lead to outdoor deck w/private wooded views. 2-car garage. Plantation shutters.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2754 Laurel Valley Trail have any available units?
2754 Laurel Valley Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2754 Laurel Valley Trail have?
Some of 2754 Laurel Valley Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2754 Laurel Valley Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2754 Laurel Valley Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2754 Laurel Valley Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2754 Laurel Valley Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2754 Laurel Valley Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2754 Laurel Valley Trail offers parking.
Does 2754 Laurel Valley Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2754 Laurel Valley Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2754 Laurel Valley Trail have a pool?
No, 2754 Laurel Valley Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2754 Laurel Valley Trail have accessible units?
No, 2754 Laurel Valley Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2754 Laurel Valley Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 2754 Laurel Valley Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2754 Laurel Valley Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 2754 Laurel Valley Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atlantic Peachtree Corners
3383 Holcomb Bridge Rd
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
3500 The Vine
3500 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Amberlake Village
2906 Old Norcross Rd
Duluth, GA 30096
Cortland Duluth
1335 Herrington Road
Duluth, GA 30044
Rosemont Berkeley Lake
3475 Pleasant Hill Rd
Duluth, GA 30096
The Berkeley
2580 N Berkeley Lake Rd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Gables Sugarloaf
100 Woodiron Dr
Duluth, GA 30097
Siena Suwanee Town Center
400 Buford Hwy
Suwanee, GA 30024

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College