Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 268 Hardy Lillies Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
268 Hardy Lillies Drive
Last updated October 10 2019 at 7:15 AM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
268 Hardy Lillies Drive
268 Hardy Lillies Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
268 Hardy Lillies Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30045
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in a lovely neighborhood. Master bathroom has a dual vanity and separate tub/shower.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 268 Hardy Lillies Drive have any available units?
268 Hardy Lillies Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
What amenities does 268 Hardy Lillies Drive have?
Some of 268 Hardy Lillies Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 268 Hardy Lillies Drive currently offering any rent specials?
268 Hardy Lillies Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 268 Hardy Lillies Drive pet-friendly?
No, 268 Hardy Lillies Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 268 Hardy Lillies Drive offer parking?
Yes, 268 Hardy Lillies Drive offers parking.
Does 268 Hardy Lillies Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 268 Hardy Lillies Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 268 Hardy Lillies Drive have a pool?
No, 268 Hardy Lillies Drive does not have a pool.
Does 268 Hardy Lillies Drive have accessible units?
No, 268 Hardy Lillies Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 268 Hardy Lillies Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 268 Hardy Lillies Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 268 Hardy Lillies Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 268 Hardy Lillies Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Foundry Duluth
3350 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Carrington Court
3800 Club Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
The Reserve at Gwinnett
1780 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Spring Lake
100 Chase Common Dr
Norcross, GA 30071
Siena Suwanee Town Center
400 Buford Hwy
Suwanee, GA 30024
The Residences on McGinnis Ferry
4021 McGinnis Ferry Rd
Suwanee, GA 30024
Reserve at Peachtree Corners
3495 Jones Mill Rd
Norcross, GA 30092
Overlook at Gwinnett Stadium
1600 Overlook Park Ln
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Similar Pages
Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Athens, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Grayson, GA
Snellville, GA
Loganville, GA
Buford, GA
Sugar Hill, GA
Milton, GA
Braselton, GA
Flowery Branch, GA
Suwanee, GA
Doraville, GA
North Decatur, GA
Clarkston, GA
Chamblee, GA
Scottdale, GA
Lilburn, GA
Belvedere Park, GA
Avondale Estates, GA
Tucker, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University
Morehouse College