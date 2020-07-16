All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated July 8 2020 at 2:27 PM

2605 Meadow Church Road

2605 Meadow Church Road Northwest
Location

2605 Meadow Church Road Northwest, Gwinnett County, GA 30097

Price and availability

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Nestled in the pristine Sugarloaf Country Club setting, The Reserve at Sugarloaf offers newly renovated one, two, three and four-bedroom apartment homes. First class quality abounds within this masterfully-planned community. Our community features high end finishes and resort-style amenities. The Reserve at Sugarloaf is Gwinnett's premier apartment community offering both convenience and style. Voted "Best of Gwinnett" 2010-2018! Our convenient location provides you with direct access to I-85, Sugar Mills Mall and we are located the Peachtree Ridge School District. Community Blog

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2605 Meadow Church Road have any available units?
2605 Meadow Church Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2605 Meadow Church Road have?
Some of 2605 Meadow Church Road's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2605 Meadow Church Road currently offering any rent specials?
2605 Meadow Church Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2605 Meadow Church Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2605 Meadow Church Road is pet friendly.
Does 2605 Meadow Church Road offer parking?
No, 2605 Meadow Church Road does not offer parking.
Does 2605 Meadow Church Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2605 Meadow Church Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2605 Meadow Church Road have a pool?
Yes, 2605 Meadow Church Road has a pool.
Does 2605 Meadow Church Road have accessible units?
No, 2605 Meadow Church Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2605 Meadow Church Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2605 Meadow Church Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2605 Meadow Church Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2605 Meadow Church Road does not have units with air conditioning.
